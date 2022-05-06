GOP representative says it’s ‘insulting’ to label Capitol riot a ‘domestic terror attack’ (WV primary Tuesday!)

May 6, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Republican representative Alex Mooney said it was “insulting” to describe the Capitol insurrection on 6 January 2021 as a “domestic terrorist attack” and labelled it a “protest”. “I think that’s insulting, it was a protest,” the lawmaker from West Virginia said in an interview with MetroNews’ “Talkline” on Thursday. Mr Mooney was asked by the host why he did not support a bill in May last year to form an independent commission to investigate the riots. The bill, which was to set up a “National Commission to investigate the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol complex, and for...



