‘I Fear No One’: Lightfoot Welcomes Re-Election Challenge Amid Spate of Downtown Violence

May 6, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Mayor Lori Lightfoot vowed Monday to take on anyone who may seek to deny her a second term in office. The comments come as a spate of violent incidents downtown threatened to overshadow the mayor’s effort to encourage workers and tourists to return to the Loop and Michigan Avenue and emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. After two people were shot behind the Chicago Theatre just after 5 p.m., Sunday night’s performance of the musical “Moulin Rouge” was canceled, a high-profile embarrassment to the mayor who has begun making her case for re-election to Chicago voters rattled by persistently high violent...



