Jen Psaki Refuses to Condemn Protests Outside of SCOTUS Justices’ Private Homes

May 6, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki refused to condemn pro-abortion protests outside of Supreme Court justices’ private homes on Thursday even though they could potentially be in violation of Title 18, Section 1507 of the United States Code. During an exchange with Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy on Thursday, Psaki refused to condemn the doxing of justices’ home addresses, saying the potential for Roe v. Wade being overturned has sparked a considerable passion in people.



