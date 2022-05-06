Joanna Barnes, The Parent Trap and Tarzan Actress, Dead at 87

Joanna Barnes, an actress known for her roles in The Parent Trap and Tarzan: The Ape Man, has died. She was 87. The actress passed Friday at her Sea Ranch, Calif., home after enduring "multiple health problems," her close friend Sally Jackson told The Hollywood Reporter. Born Nov. 15, 1934 in Boston, Barnes graduated from Smith College in 1956 before making the move to Hollywood, where she appeared in such television shows as Maverick and Colt .45 before going on to play Jane Porter in 1959's Tarzan: The Ape Man.



