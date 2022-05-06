Mehmet Oz Booed at Trump Rally in Pennsylvania

May 6, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz was reportedly booed at former President Donald Trump’s rally in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, on Friday evening. Trump brought his “Save America” rally series to Pennsylvania in support of Oz’s candidacy for U.S. Senate. Along with Trump, Ohio Republican Senate nominee J.D. Vance, Rep. John Joyce (R-PA), Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA), Jim Bognet, Rep. Alex Mooney (R-WV), Dinesh D’Souza, Mike Lindell, and Oz were slated to speak at Friday night’s rally. The crowd also booed when the other speakers mentioned Oz’s name on stage. “U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler speaking now about why he endorsed Dr. Oz. Dr. Oz’s...



Read More...