Mother, 36, most likely died from Covid Pfizer vaccine 11 days after dose, inquest told

May 6, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A family listened in shock as a pathologist revealed his belief that a 36-year-old mother-of-two died as a result of having a Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. A post-mortem examination on the body of Dawn Wooldridge had previously proved inconclusive. But an inquest heard her unexpected death, which happened 11 days after the young mother’s first Covid jab, was probably a result of the vaccination. Ms Wooldridge was found dead in her home by her brother in June last year, after she failed to collect her five-year-old son from school. In a statement to the Berkshire coroner her husband, Ashley, said: “We...



