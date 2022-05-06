Nationwide Baby Formula Shortage Hits ‘Shocking’ Levels, Sparking Panic Among Parents

A nationwide shortage in baby formula is worsening, according to a new analysis, as parents have expressed alarm over the worrying trend. At retail locations across the United States, about 40 percent of the top-selling infant formula products were not in stock for the week ending April 24, said Datasembly. The company said that it tracked baby formula stock at more than 11,000 stores nationwide. “This is a shocking number that you don’t see for other categories,” Ben Reich, CEO of Datasembly, told CBS News. “We’ve been tracking it over time and it’s going up dramatically. We see this category...



