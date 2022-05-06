NCOs: America Has Them, China Wants Them, Russia is Struggling Without Them

Non-commissioned officers, long the “backbone” of the U.S. military, are proving even more crucial on modern battlefields. One reason the Russian military has struggled to win territory in Ukraine is its lack of a strong corps of non-commissioned officers, or NCOs, which are more crucial than ever to success on the modern battlefield, U.S. military officials and experts say. In the American military, NCOs—enlisted servicemembers at or above the rank of Army and Marine corporal, Air Force staff sergeant, and Navy petty officer—are trusted experts who execute officers’ battlefield directions and take care of the troops. But while China is...



