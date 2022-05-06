OPEC Sticks with Modest Oil Production Increase, Rebuking Biden’s Calls for Greater Output

May 6, 2022

At a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on Thursday in London, the oil cartel voted on a modest production increase and announced that the organization is not to blame for the disruptions and price increases since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February. OPEC also blamed the threat to demand on China for its recent draconian coronavirus lockdowns. Reuters reported on OPEC once again rejected Joe Biden and other western countries’ request for increased oil production. The report included the fact that Russia took part in the OPEC+ gathering: Ignoring calls from Western nations for accelerating...



