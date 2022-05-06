Putin faces army mutiny as Russian soldiers turn guns on Chechens – morale in tatters

May 6, 2022

Putin is facing a collapse in army morale, after Russian soldiers turning their guns on their Chechen comrades. Russian officers are alleged to have gone on strike and are refusing to carry out orders in protest at their conditions and the war. Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov is a close ally of the Russian despot and has been a strong supporter of Putin's war in Ukraine. He has sent his militias, known as the "Kadyrovtsy", to help bolster Russian forces in their invasion. Kadyrovites have a fearsome reputation and, in the past, have faced repeated allegations of abusing human rights. Part...



