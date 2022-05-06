Rise in homeschooling threatens Brevard Public School funds and possibly education quality

...Before the pandemic, in 2018-2019, the number of homeschooled students was about 1,062, almost 700 students less. In the overall scheme of things, the numbers are relatively small. Current district enrollment is about 72,000 students across 108 schools, including charter schools, so homeschooling isn’t approaching anything like an existential threat, at least not yet. But every time a student leaves the district, it costs BPS thousands of dollars. Next year, every student lost will mean $8,064 less dollars per student for the district. And when students leave, they don’t do so uniformly: some schools can be impacted more than others...



