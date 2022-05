Scientist: mRNA Injections Will Continue Killing People (Video)

Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, a Thai-German microbiologist and expert on the mRNA COVID-19 injections, has warned that the “vaccines” are very dangerous. They will kill more people daily, and those who survive will be easier subjects for the New World Order to control. This so-called vaccine is changing humanity and mankind,” said Bhakdi. “These vaccines are changing you …



Read More...