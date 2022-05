The Absolutely Gigantic Problem That Overturning Roe v. Wade Will Not Fix

Roe v. Wade was never the biggest obstacle that pro-life forces were facing. Of course if Roe is overturned it will be one of the best things to happen in this nation in decades. And Roe must be overturned before any U.S. states can actually take the step of outlawing abortion. So I am not …



Read More...