The Saga of Sage

May 6, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The following is the story of a 15 year old girl, Sage Lily. The author, her adopted mother (who happens to also be her grandmother), wants the world to know what is happening to vulnerable trans identified children like her daughter. I am the grandmother of a 15 year old girl, Sage Lily. I adopted Sage when she was just shy of 2 years old. Sage and I live in Virginia with my husband. Sage started going through gender confusion in 8th grade. To that point she was a straight A student who enjoyed playing piano and writing poetry. At...



Read More...