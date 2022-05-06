These Photos Show People Reacting With Anger And Sadness To The Leaked Roe V. Wade Draft Opinion

May 6, 2022

People around the country gathered in protest of a recently leaked draft opinion from the US Supreme Court, which would overturn the federal precedent for abortion access. The opinion, written by Justice Samuel Alito, detailed the conservative majority view that Roe v. Wade is unconstitutional. The overturning of Roe would undo a half-century of guaranteed access to safe abortions in the US, and millions of people across the country could lose access to abortion care overnight. At this time, the ruling is not official, and nothing has changed for abortion rights. The final ruling from the court is expected later...



