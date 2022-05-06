US Supreme Court Unanimously Rules Boston Must Allow Christian Flag to Fly Outside City Hall

The government had allowed a homosexual 'pride' flag and the flags of other countries to be flown, but not a Christian flag.(LifeSiteNews) – The U.S. Supreme Court ruled unanimously Monday that the city of Boston violated the First Amendment by refusing to allow the flying a Christian flag in front of city hall. In the Shurtleff v. Boston decision penned by liberal Justice Stephen Breyer, the Supreme Court ruled that because the city of Boston’s flag-raising program “did not express government speech,” Boston’s refusal to let petitioners fly their “Christian flag” “violated the Free Speech Clause of the First Amendment.”...



