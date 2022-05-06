VIDEO: Police looking for shooters who injured two minors, killed dog in Prince George's County

Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Police released video of a shooting in Prince George's County where a young boy and a teenager were shot. The shooting happened around 6:20 p.m. in the City of District Heights. The video shows a a dark van and a second dark vehicle stopping in the street near a group that is hanging out. Several people from those cars then fired shots at the group before driving off. A young boy and a teen were injured in the shooting, and a dog was killed. The minors are expected to survive. “Opening fire on a group of children and teens with...



