Vote 2022 Results (so far)

May 6, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

If you get bored this weekend, you can watch UK election results roll in. Only highlights I know of: Conservative party not doing well in England, probably due to poor optics of having parties during lockdowns. Sinn Fein may take majority in NI over Brexit. This may eventually put Irish unity on the table. https://election.news.sky.com/



