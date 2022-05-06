Warren: Gay Marriage, Interracial Marriage Imperiled by Draft Roe Decision

May 6, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said Friday on ABC’s “The View” that interracial marriage and gay marriage are in jeopardy because Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito‘s legal reasoning in a leaked draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade. Co-host Ana Navarro said, I’ve gotten calls from a lot of my gay friends this week who are terrified as a result of this leak because of what you just referred to as settled law, settled law, which isn’t so settled as we thought. Now, my friends on the right bring up Plessy versus Ferguson, which is the separate but equal. And...



Read More...