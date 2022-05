Wife Successfully Executes 37-Point Turn

May 6, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

AMARILLO, TX—A local woman stunned critics Friday by successfully executing a record-breaking 37-point turn in front of Lawndale Elementary School on Bivins St. The driver, identified as Cheryl Alessa, only held up traffic for 12 minutes as she performed the daring expert maneuver.

The post Wife Successfully Executes 37-Point Turn appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...