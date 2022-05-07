AD Ulrika Jonsson reveals she had an abortion in 1996 but carries 'no guilt' since it was 'her right' – as she blasts US Supreme Court leak to overturn Roe v. Wade

Ulrika Jonsson has revealed she had an abortion in 1996 but claimed she carries 'no guilt' or 'emotional trauma' since it was 'her right' to have the procedure. The TV presenter, 54, was 28-years-old when she discovered the pregnancy shortly after entering a relationship with an unnamed man, while going through a divorce with her first husband, John Turnball. A 'proud feminist', she hit out against the leaked draft opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade, which would make abortion illegal in 22 US states, adding that her termination was 'her choice' and that she considers herself 'lucky'. Already a mother...



