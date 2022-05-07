Brutal sect of Chechens executed RUSSIAN troops in Ukraine: Kadyrovtsy fighters shot wounded comrades dead at 'field hospital' and operated a torture chamber near Bucha where civilians were massacred, claim witnesses

May 7, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A brutal sect of feared Chechen soldiers executed 'heavily wounded' Russian troops in a 'field hospital' that was situated northwest of Bucha, eyewitnesses have claimed. The Kadyrovtsy, who have been used as a PR tool in Vladimir Putin's war, allegedly murdered their own comrades and 'operated a torture chamber' in a glass factory on Yablonska Street - confirming previous reports by Ukraine's ombudsman for human rights, Lyudmila Denisova. Artem Hurin, a member of the city council of the neighboring town of Irpin who also serves as a deputy commander in Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, was one of the first to...



