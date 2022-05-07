Catholic Caucus: Daily Mass Readings 7-May-2022: Saturday of the third week of Eastertide

May 7, 2022

May 7th 2022 3rd Saturday of Eastertide Sakitsu Catholic church, Nagasaki, Japan Readings at MassLiturgical Colour: White First readingActs 9:31-42 ©The churches grew and were filled with the consolation of the Holy SpiritThe churches throughout Judaea, Galilee and Samaria were now left in peace, building themselves up, living in the fear of the Lord, and filled with the consolation of the Holy Spirit. Peter visited one place after another and eventually came to the saints living down in Lydda. There he found a man called Aeneas, a paralytic who had been bedridden for eight years. Peter said to him, ‘Aeneas,...



