Clarence Thomas Won’t Be “Bullied” by Racist, Baby-Murdering Leftists

May 7, 2022

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is no stranger to controversy, nor are attacks against him from the radical left new to him. He’s been dealing with Democrats and “woke” justice warriors since before the word “woke” became popular. Now, he’s pushing back against attacks on him and the court over prospects of overturning Roe v. Wade high.

According to Fox News:

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas dismissed the idea of pressuring the court for desirable outcomes at a judicial conference Friday. Thomas spoke at the 11th Circuit judicial conference in Atlanta this week, where he discussed the Supreme Court’s leaked draft opinion for the first time. The opinion would overturn Roe v. Wade if made official, sparking panic among Democrats and protests against the court. “We can’t be an institution that can be bullied into giving you just the outcomes you want. The events from earlier this week are a symptom of that.,” Thomas said, according to reports. Thomas did not dwell extensively on the topic, however, and only referenced the ongoing scandal at the Supreme Court in passing. Thomas was hospitalized in Washington, D.C., with “flu-like symptoms” for a week due to an illness that the Supreme Court said was not related to the coronavirus. The 73-year-old missed a week of oral arguments entirely before participating remotely the following week. Thomas has served on the Supreme Court since 1991 after being nominated by former President George H.W. Bush to succeed Thurgood Marshall, the nation’s first black justice.

As Justice Samuel Alito noted in the leaked draft of the majority opinion on the case that the original decision was always flawed and has been ripe for reconsideration for nearly five decades. It is one of the most clear-cut examples of federal overreach, taking from the states the decision-making ability on how to handle what pro-abortion people admit is a “healthcare issue.”

If the left thought they could apply enough pressure to someone like Clarence Thomas to make him change his mind, they’re fools. The Supreme Court must be immune to political pressure. Only the Constitution and rule of law should have an impact on any of their decisions.

