Don't Get Cocky, We Haven't Won Yet

May 7, 2022

States nationwide are following Florida’s lead to protect parental rights in education. Hillary Clinton’s former campaign lawyer will soon be facing trial for lying to the FBI. Polls show Republicans are likely to make historic gains in the upcoming midterms and possibly retake both the House and Senate. And, maybe most importantly, the Supreme Court is on the verge of overturning Roe v. Wade. Often with success comes arrogance. We assume that just because we’re winning now means that we’ll keep on winning. As you read this, the radical left is fighting harder than ever to limit free speech, target...



