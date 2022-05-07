Five things to know about the Russia-Ukraine war this week

May 7, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The Biden administration’s efforts to provide intelligence to Ukrainian forces has garnered attention this week as the war between Russia and the former Soviet state drags on through its third month. A report from The New York Times stated that intelligence provided to Ukraine by the United States helped to target and kill Russian generals. The Washington Post, among other outlets, reported that the U.S. provided intelligence to help sink a Russian flagship vessel in the Black Sea.



Read More...