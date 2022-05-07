In Nebraska, a Trump-Inspired Candidate Cracks Open Divide in the G.O.P. (primary Tuesday!)

May 7, 2022

In his run for governor of Nebraska, Charles W. Herbster is doing his best imitation of former President Donald J. Trump. His 90-minute stump speech is packed with complaints about illegal immigrants, stories boasting of his business triumphs, a conspiracy theory connecting China, the coronavirus pandemic and the 2020 election, and denials of the recent accusations that he’s groped women at political events. He even vows to clean up the “swamp” — but he means Lincoln, the state capital. Like his political role model — and chief backer — Mr. Herbster is proving to be a one-man political wrecking ball....



