Radical Abortion Activists Block Entrance to New York City Church

May 7, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A group of radical pro-abortion activists blocked the entrance to Manhattan’s Basilica of Saint Patrick’s Old Cathedral days after a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion leaked that signaled the Court will overturn Roe v. Wade. Pro-Life Catholics in the community have gathered for Mass and a rosary procession to a Planned Parenthood one block away from the church nearly every month for the past 14 years to protest this nation’s abortion laws. However, the group of Catholics were met by pro-abortion activists who blocked the church doors on Saturday. The pro-abortion radicals were reportedly singing and chanting, “Thank God for...



