'Roe' under threat, California leans in as abortion refuge

May 7, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California Democrats have accelerated their plan to make the nation´s most populous state a sanctuary for women seeking abortions, propelled by the release this week of an early draft of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that has ignited a surge of activism among the state´s vast network of providers and advocacy groups. The draft - which could change when a final ruling is issued, likely next month - would end nearly 50 years of federal abortion protections. Just hours after a leaked copy was published, Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state´s top legislative leaders said they...



