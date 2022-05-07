Trump-Bashing Pope Francis Refuses to Bash Putin for Ukraine War

May 7, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Source: Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via A“ROME?—Pope Francis said that the “barking of NATO at the door of Russia” might have led to the invasion of Ukraine and that he didn't know whether other countries should supply Ukraine with more arms” reports the Wall Street Journal. “Since February, Pope Francis has deplored the suffering of Ukrainians and denounced the invasion but refrained from explicitly naming Russia as the aggressor…In Ukraine, it was other states that created the conflict,” Pope Francis said in the interview. No such “objectivity” seemed to influence the Castro-hailing Pope Francis when expounding on former...



