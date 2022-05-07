Vernon Jones: RINOs 'Talk Like Ron DeSantis but Walk Like Mitt Romney' (WV primary Tuesday!)

May 7, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Democrat-turned-Republican congressional candidate Vernon Jones told Newsmax on Friday that he switched parties to stand up to the radical left and is standing with Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., to call out fake Republicans that ''talk like Ron DeSantis but walk like Mitt Romney.'' ''We’re looking for some true conservatives. Those who would fight for our freedoms. Fight for the Constitution. That would stand up and oppose and take on that liberal mob,'' Jones said on ''The Chris Salcedo Show,'' where he appeared with Mooney. ''You cannot fight with one hand behind your back. You have to go all-in on them...



Read More...