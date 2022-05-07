Virginia AG threatens to 'bring suit' against protesters at Catholic parishes

May 7, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The attorney general of Virginia warned that protesters who disrupt Catholic mass this Sunday in the name of abortion rights could face legal action. State Attorney General Jason Miyares released a statement Saturday responding to the newfound threats of protest outside of Catholic parishes in Virginia and nationwide. "I deeply respect the First Amendment rights of speech and assembly," Miyares wrote. "But no one has the right to interfere with the fundamental and natural right of all Virginians to practice their religion in peace."



