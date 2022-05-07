W.H. Economic Adviser Bernstein: Inflation Won’t Hit 2% Fed Target in 2022

FREE REPUBLIC

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” White House Council of Economic Advisers member Jared Bernstein said that inflation will not hit the Federal Reserve’s target of 2% in 2022. Bernstein stated, [relevant remarks begin around 6:20] “I will say that the expectation of every forecast I’ve seen is that inflation is growing more slowly at the end of this year than it is now.”



