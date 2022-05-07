WATCH: Dangerous Scene as Pro-Abortion 'Protesters' Gather at Justices' Homes, Attempt to Pressure Them

May 7, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Protesters gather outside John Roberts' home in response to Roe decision leak (Credit: Douglas Blair) Things are growing more and more dangerous after a draft opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade was leaked. Several of the Justices’ have been doxxed, and now protesters are gathering in front of their homes, attempting to pressure them to uphold the supposed “right” to the barbaric practice of abortion.Videos show pro-abortion fanatics gathering at the homes of Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh.The scene in front of Chief Justice John Roberts’ house pic.twitter.com/vJVxxFoMNO— Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) May 7, 2022At one point,...



