'We won't be bullied': Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas tells protestors that they won't influence final ruling on abortion and warns society has become 'addicted to wanting particular outcomes'

May 7, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Following protests sparked by the leak of a draft Supreme Court decision indicating the justices are poised to overturn the constitutional right to abortion, Justice Clarence Thomas said on Friday that the court cannot be 'bullied.' The leak set off a political firestorm, with abortion-rights supporters staging rallies outside the courthouse and at locations around the United States, as well as an internal crisis at the nation's top judicial body where an investigation into the source of the unprecedented disclosure is underway. Thomas, one of the most conservative justices on the nine-member court, made only a few passing references to...



