West Virginia Poll: In battle of congressional incumbents, Mooney leads by 15 over McKinley (Trump endorsed Mooney)

May 7, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Congressman Alex Mooney has a 15-point lead over fellow Republican incumbent David McKinley among likely voters in West Virginia’s newly-formed 2nd Congressional District, according to the latest edition of the MetroNews West Virginia Poll. Mooney has ridden the strength of an endorsement by Donald Trump, plus the growing population of his base in the Eastern Panhandle. McKinley has been trying to counter with his own endorsements by Gov. Jim Justice, a Republican, and Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat. McKinley also has been touting benefits of the $1.2 trillion congressional infrastructure bill. The poll shows Mooney leads 48 percent to 33...



