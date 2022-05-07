Why Democrats Cheat

May 7, 2022

The short answer: BECAUSE THEY HAVE TO. Does anyone actually believe that Biden/Harris received 81 million votes in 2020? Donald Trump doesn't. However, the mantra of the main stream media is lie, lie, lie and keep lying until the ignorant masses believe the lies and ignore the truth. Trump bad man. Russia, Russia, Russia. January 6 Trump supporters were domestic terrorists and deserved incarceration without representation. COVID did not originate from the Wuhan Lab in China. COVID came from a bucket of bat wings in a Chinese wet market. Calling the Coronavirus the Chinese virus is racist. Printing $$$$$ does...



