11 Thoughtful Mother’s Day Gifts You Can Get At The Gas Station On The Way Home From Church

May 8, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

Hey, it's Mother's Day! That means it's time to start thinking about shopping for Mother's Day. But just because it's the actual holiday, like, right now, doesn't mean you can't still get the special mother in your life something super thoughtful and caring.

The post 11 Thoughtful Mother's Day Gifts You Can Get At The Gas Station On The Way Home From Church appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...