A Love Letter From Our Father In Heaven (Mother's Day Message)

May 8, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

When asked by His disciples to teach them how to pray as John's disciples prayed, Jesus gave them this prayer as a model."Our Father in heaven, Hallowed be Your name. Your kingdom come, Your will be done, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread, and forgive us our debts, as we forgive our debtors. Do not lead us into temptation, but deliver us from the evil one. For Yours is the kingdom and the power and the glory forever. Amen.” Matthew 6:9-13Throughout His ministry in the World, Jesus was always pointing us to...



Read More...