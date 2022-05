CDC: 74.2 Million People In US HAVEN’T Had COVID Shot – Another 157 Million Refused 2nd Or 3rd Dose

May 8, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

Well, it appears the numbers are not quite what the usurper of the White House has claimed all along, and a new report out from the CDC confirms it. Over 74 million Americans have not even taken one of the COVID shots, and those numbers are probably lower than presented. Another 157 million refused later …



Read More...