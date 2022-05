Computer Repairman Reveals What Happened on the Fateful Night He Met Hunter Biden

May 8, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

When Hunter Biden entered John Paul Mac Isaac’s computer repair shop, he reeked of alcohol and entitlement. He was carrying three MacBook Pros, and even though it was 6:50 p.m. and Mac Isaac’s business, The Mac Shop in Wilmington, Del., closed at seven, he expected full service. Mac Isaac, who is publishing an entire book, American …



Read More...