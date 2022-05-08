Did Russia just threaten to assassinate Elon Musk? Musk Responds

May 8, 2022

On Sunday, the Former Deputy prime minister of Russia, Dmitry Rogozin, threatened the Starlink founder for assisting Ukraine — “Elon Musk, thus, is involved in supplying the fascist forces in Ukraine with military communication equipment. And for this, Elon, you will be held accountable like an adult – no matter how much you’ll play the fool.”“The word “Nazi” doesn’t mean what he seems to think it does,” Musk tweeted.” If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022 The word “Nazi” doesn’t mean what he seems to think it does pic.twitter.com/pk9SQhBOsG>— Elon...



