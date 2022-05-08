Ego's ZTR IS the Electric Lawnmower to Beat Out Gas ($7000)

May 8, 2022

Ego's ZTR IS the Electric Lawnmower to Beat Out Gas WE LOVE THE POWER AND VERSATILITY of gas-engine mowers. But after decades of testing them and many more decades of using them, we're also keenly aware of their shortcomings: noise, smell, numerous hot surfaces, oil changes, tune-ups, and mechanical complexity. Electric mowers look more inviting with every passing year. But can they really go head-to-head with gas machines? And, more importantly, could they even be the better mowers? We now have a lawnmower that answers "yes" to both those questions. This spring, outdoor power equipment manufacturer Ego rolled out its...



