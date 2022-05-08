Emigration: Americans flocked to these 10 cities last year — and none are in New York or California; Here are the country's top 10 moving destinations for 2021

May 8, 2022

Fewer Americans are moving than ever before, according to recent U.S. Census Bureau data — but a new report says the people who are taking the plunge are flocking to some familiar cities.Houston, Las Vegas and Phoenix topped this year's edition of truck rental company Penske's annual Top Moving Destinations report, which uses data from its one-way consumer truck rental reservations to compile a list of the country's 10 most popular cities for movers. More generally speaking, the Sun Belt led the way, with Dallas, Austin and San Antonio also ranking highly.Eight of the 10 cities made the list in...



