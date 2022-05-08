Gillibrand: LGBTQ+ Rights and Marriage Equality Rights Are ‘at Risk’ Now

May 8, 2022

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that if the Supreme Court overturned the Roe. v. Wade decision, “LGBTQ+ equality” is in danger. Gillibrand said, “The argument that if we take away the filibuster, Mitch McConnell and Republicans across the country are going to do bad things. Those bad things are literally already happening. We have a Supreme Court that is unrelated to the normal process of the American people. When those Supreme Court justices say that precedent is the foundation of our legal system and said Roe v. Wade is precedent that’s entitled to...



