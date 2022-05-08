Has Disney learnt its lesson? Entertainment giant stays silent on SCOTUS leak indicating end of Roe v Wade after CEO’s meddling in Florida’s so-called Don’t Say Gay bill saw share price plummet nearly 20%

May 8, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Disney's silence on a leak suggesting the US could end nationwide legal abortion has triggered speculation it has learned to keep quiet after meddling in a controversial new Florida law. Protests have sprung up throughout the country in big cities as well as small towns since Politico released a draft decision last week showing that the conservative Supreme Court majority would put an end to the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling giving women a constitutional right to terminate their pregnancies. But Disney - which has previously spoken out against laws that would prohibit abortions - has yet to issue a...



Read More...