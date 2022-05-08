'I'm killing the babies!' Swimsuit-wearing pro-choice protester called Crackhead Barney screams and dangles doll as she and others target NYC Catholic churches after leaked document suggested Supreme Court will end Roe v Wade

May 8, 2022

An outraged pro-choice protester sporting a one-piece bathing suit screamed 'I'm killing the babies' as she led a march of demonstrators targeting Catholic churches in New York City. 'God killed his son, why can’t I?' the protester, NYC-based performance artist Crackhead Barney, repeatedly screamed as she dangled a baby doll during a Saturday morning demonstration outside the Basilica of St. Patrick's Old Cathedral. A smaller group of pro-life activists assembled on the steps of the iconic Manhattan church, facing the abortion advocates, and prayed the rosary. They also sang the hymn Ave Maria. The demonstrations came amid a call for...



