. . . Justice Alito, Author of Draft Striking Down Roe v Wade, Moved to Undisclosed Location Away From Radical Protesters

It’s a sad day in the United States of America when a Supreme Court Justice must be moved to a secret location for his own safety. Today is that day as Justice Samuel Alito, who authored the draft majority decision that could overturn Roe v. Wade, has been moved to an undisclosed location.

According to Breitbart:

Justice Samuel Alito has reportedly been moved to an undisclosed location for safety, after leftwing radicals attempting to intimidate conservative justices for considering overruling Roe v. Wade, all in the name of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, listed conservative justices’ home addresses online.

Militant leftists, including a group called Ruth Sent Us, are trying to physically intimidate the five justices who are expected to sign the final version of Alito’s leaked opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, overruling Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, with the other four justices being Clarence Thomas – appointed by Bush 41 – and the three justices appointed by Donald Trump: Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett.

They are also reportedly targeting Chief Justice John Roberts. This shows the unreasoning nature of their ire, as Roberts’ questions during oral argument in Dobbs strongly suggest that he was exploring ways to uphold Mississippi’s ban without overruling Roe.

While doxing the justices’ home addresses is ostensibly so protesters can go to those justices’ homes to protest – which many Americans consider objectionable by itself, and in fact which violates federal law at 18 U.S.C. § 1507 – many others also note this could lead to violence, if an activist were to attack a justice or the justice’s family.

Reports around D.C. are that Alito and his family have been moved to an undisclosed location for safety, given the additional opposition he is facing as the writer of the leaked majority opinion.

Ruth Sent Us is a reference to the late Ruth Ginsburg, who passed away in 2020 and whom President Trump replaced with Justice Barrett. Claiming the late justice would condone such things is outrageous, given her friendships with conservative justices and that she was best friends with the late Justice Antonin Scalia, who relentlessly tried to overrule Roe throughout his 30 years on the Supreme Court.