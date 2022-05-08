Klobuchar: Alito Is ‘Taking Us Back to the 1850s’ — ‘This Is Really Extreme’

May 8, 2022

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito is “taking us back to the 1850s” in his draft opinion that shows the court is poised to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. Klobuchar said, “Let’s be clear about what’s going on here. With this leaked opinion, the court is looking at reversing 50 years of women’s rights, and the fall will be swift. Over 20 states have laws in place already. I think the question that voters are going to be asking when 75% of people are with us on this...



