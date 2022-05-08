Men of Ireland: Will you sit down to pee for the good of the planet?

May 8, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Urine diversion could be the future of loos. Posh Swiss toilet manufacturer Laufen has a toilet called Save. You use it as you would any other toilet, with one gender caveat. Before the flush, the urine runs down the front of the gleaming ceramic bowl to be diverted to a separate pipe. So men and boys have to sit down to pee. A greener loo with less mess. What’s not to love? Urine diversion is being trialled around the world. Sanitation codes are being rewritten to turn a pollutant into a resource. Environmental consultant Feidhlim Harty ends his book Septic...



